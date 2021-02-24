Emo Court is chosen as Laois' Favourite Building

Emo Court has been chosen as Laois' Favourite Building following an online poll run by the Leinster Express in conjunction with Sherry Fitzgerald Hyland Keating.

The James Gandon designed neo-classical mansion beat off competition from the shortlist comprising Castle Durrow, Ballyfin House, the Rock of Dunamaise and Donaghmore Workhouse Museum.

Since it was gifted to the State 27 years ago by its then owner Major Cholmeley Harrison, Emo Court has become emblematic of Laois.

The house enjoys a rich history from the Earls of Portlarington to the Jesuits. In 2019 the first floor of the house was opened to coincide with its 25th anniversary of public ownership. Today, the house and its grounds are one of the country's finest social, cultural and historical assets.