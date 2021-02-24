Cross border tensions over Laois Carlow council meeting

Cross border tensions were apparent at the Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District meeting when the subject of county councillors organising a meeting with their Carlow counterparts was reached on the agenda.

Cllr Ben Brennan, Independent, said the meetings were all “point scoring” and said there had been “shouting and roaring” at a previous one.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy, Fianna Fáil, labelled the proposed meeting as a “non event” while Cllr Aidan Mullins dismissed it as “a talking shop and “pure bullshite for much of the time.”

While agreeing with Cllr Brennan, Cllr Padraig Fleming of Fianna Fáil, noted that there were a lot of big projects in the area and the Laois councillors should have input.

He suggested waiting a month or two to have the meeting. His preference was for a socially distanced meeting in a hotel.

Cllr Aisling Moran, Fine Geal, said that the Laois Councillors needed to be part of the plans for the area.

Any meeting would have to go ahead via Zoom, she believed. This would allow for a more controlled meeting, she said.

Cllr Aidan Mullins, Sinn Féin, said that the Laois contingent would need to have a clear agenda and strategy going into the meeting, in order to avoid “pure waffle for an hour and a half.”

Director of Services, Gerry Murphy suggested that the Executive liaise with its Carlow counterpart and draw up an agenda. They would then come back to the Councillors at the end of March with that agenda.

“We need to know what we want,” stated Cllr Ben Brennan.

A similar meeting is in the offing with Offaly County Council for Portarlington.