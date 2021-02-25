'You were telling Gardaí how to do their job?' Judge asks man

A man charged with public order offences appeared at Portlaoise court recently.

Nathan Cuddy, (22) of 26 Birchgrove Portlaoise faced two public order charges at JFL Avenue on April 21, 2020.

He was charged with using and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and failing to leave the scene.

He pleaded guilty

Sgt JJ Kirby said that at 9.30pm at JFL Avenue Portlaoise Mr Cuddy was drunk and was abusive. He refused to leave the area.

Mr Cuddy told Judge Staines his friend was getting arrested and he was trying to tell the Gardaí not to arrest him.

“You were telling Garda how to do their job?,” asked the Judge

He had no previous convictions.

He was told to make a contribution of €300 to the court poor box by March 18.