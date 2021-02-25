Laois GAA intercounty coaching teams for 2021

Laois GAA outlined the finalised coaching and backroom teams for the Laois GAA intercounty set ups going into the 2020 season at the February meeting of the county board.

The PRO's report of the meeting outlines them as follows:

Senior Football: Micheal Quirke manager; Paul Lawlor, Maurice Browne & Maurice Horan selectors/coach; Daniel Nelligan goalkeeping coach; Tom Hargroves strength & conditioning; Arthur Dunne nutrition; Brian Breen liaison / Covid Officer; Dr Simon Honan, Sean Gaffney (MDC Physiotherapy) , Ollie Byrne, Murt Kelly, Pat O’Sullivan (Servicing Secretary / Kit)



U20s Football: Eddie Kinsella Manager; Tom Byrne, Fergal Byron, Padraig McMahon & Seamas Lawlor selectors /coach; Paraic McEvoy strength & condition under tTom Hargroves tuition; Johnny Ramsbottom, logistics/ kit.



Minor Football: Mark Bates (Manager); PJ Dempsey, Paddy Travers & Martin Kelly selectors/coach; Joseph Walsh goalkeeping coach; Niall Walsh & Mark Delaney strength & Conditioning under the tuition of Jason Coffey, Tom Hargroves); Eddie Mulligan, performance analysis; Padraig McGuigan physiotherapy.

Senior Hurling: Seamas Plunkett manager; Donach O’Donnell, coach/selector; Francis Forde, hurling analyst, David Matthews, field strength & conditioning; Leo Tiernan, gym strength & conditioning; John Sugrue & Conor Bolton, Laois Physiotherapy Clinic, Arthur Dunne, Nutrition, Diarmuid O Gallchobair, video & KPI performance analysis;

Dr. John Paul Campion; David O’Brien, team secretary & liaison / Covid officer; John Kealy, Pat Delaney & Jack Harding (kit / hurley carriers).

U20 Hurling: Enda Lyons, manager; Ollie Hally & Sean Conroy, selectors/coach, Liam Kelly, strength & conditioning;

Ruairi Carroll, Miriam Harrison Physiotherapy; Martina Henneberry, team secretary & liaison).

Minor Hurling: Declan Qualter, manager, Derek McGrath, Damien Carter & Tadhg Doran (selectors / coach), Tomas Hassett, strength & conditioning tuition of Jason Coffey / Tom Hargroves; Tom Brennan, logistics & planning.