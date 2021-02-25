BREAKING Funding confirmed for vital Covid-19 care respiratory capacity at Portlaoise hospital

Funding has been approved for the development of a new Respiratory Assessment Unit at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

The HSE's Dublin Midland Hospital Group has confirmed the development.

"The new development will involve a two-storey extension, adjacent to the Emergency Department, which will provide additional clinical capacity to enhance the hospital's Covid-19 management pathways.

"The facility will extend to in excess of 555 sqm at ground floor level and 555 sqm at first floor level. The total cost of the project is estimated at €5.5m.

"It is expected that enabling works and construction works will commence in the coming months," said the statement.

The hospital had made a submission to the HSE to fund the expansion as existing facilities for patients with respiratory conditions have been placed under significant strain during the pandemic.