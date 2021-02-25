Apparent drug dealing stash included pepper spray and flack jacket seized by Portlaoise Gardaí

A stash of a worrying array of drugs, weapons and other items in what appears to be drug dealing stash seized by community Gardaí in Portlaoise this week.

Laois Gardaí outlined what was discovered in a statement.

"Portlaoise Community Policing Unit and Laois Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search today (February 24) as part of our continued work in tackling antisocial behaviour.

"They seized drugs to a value of approximately €6000 which included cannabis, cocaine, amphetamine and cash to value of €1350.

"Also seized were knives and pepper spray which are prohibited under Firearms and Offensive Weapons act 1990/2009," concluded the statement.

A picture also shows that a protective vest was discovered.