Road closure set to run into a third month in Laois town as roadworks drag on
Road closure since January
Work that started in January in Portarlington is set to continue into the last week of March.
Laois County Council has extended the closure of the Ballymorris Road, L-3157-22, from the Railway Bridge to Canal Road/ Ballymorris Road Crossroads to March 24 as further road works is needed.
The road has been closed from January 19 to February 16 to facilitate the installation of a traffic light, footpath and public lighting. Diversions are signposted.
A map indicating the routes to be closed and the alternative routes is available for inspection at www.laois.ie and Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise.
