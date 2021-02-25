Approval for new Portlaoise hospital unit is 'proof of Government's support' for hospital insists Laois Offaly Minister

Approval of funding for a new Respiratory Assessment Unit for the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise shows that 'action speaks louder than words' according to Laois Offaly TD and Minister of State, Department of Finance Seán Fleming.

The Fianna Fáil TD also insists that the provision of funds shows the Government is committed to the hospital's future.

"This is great news for the hospital, Portlaoise, Co. Laois and the Midlands region," said the Fianna Fáil TD of the announcement of the facility which should help in the Covid-19 fight.

"Many people have breathing, respiratory and lung problems and this new unit will be of major benefit to them.

He said the new development will involve a two-storey extension, adjacent to the Emergency Department, which will provide additional clinical capacity to enhance the hospital's Covid management pathways.

"This major capital investment is proof of the Government's continued support for Portlaoise hospital. This will enhance and improve services for the people of the region into the future.

"This should help people who have any concerns about the future of Portlaoise Hospital, to look at the reality of this commitment which is a vote of confidence in the staff and the hospital. Actions speak louder than words," he said.

Doctors and nurses are providing crucial care to Covid-19 patients from cramped facilities at present.