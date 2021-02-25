No light on the horizon to brighten up parts of south and west Laois

No money is on the way to brighten south and west of Laois with new lights, according to Cllr James Kelly.

The Independent councillor raised the issue of public lighting at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

He said Farhan Nasiem, acting senior executive engineer with Laois County Council, had made a presentation on the poor quality of lights at a recent meeting but this has not led to more money.

“There does not seem to be any extra funding for lighting in our area,” he said.

Cllr Kelly welcomed €400,000 for safety road works split equally between Derrin Cross and Redcastle but he said lighting must be part of the work.

“The biggest issue we have there is lights. It is a blackspot,” he said.

He asked for a reply from county council officials on whether or not lights would be included in the projects which are earmarked for completion in 2020.