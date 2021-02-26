No delays please says Laois TD of promised €5.5 Portlaoise hospital respiratory

A plan to spend €5.5 million on a new new unit at Portlaoise hospital must proceed without delay, according to Laois Offaly TD Brian Stanley.

The Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley has welcomed the announcement Respiratory Assessment Unit attached to the ED at Portlaoise Hospital.

“The sanctioning of the new facility is good news for Co Laois. I have raised this issue many times in recent months with Minister Donnelly. I want to commend the hospital management for the strong and coherent case they made for this unit.

"The €5.5 M project will provide a badly needed facility in Portlaoise and will also bolster the case for retention of full 24/7 Emergency Department services at the hospital. It will provide badly needed extra space in what is a very busy section of the hospital. This is good news for patients and for staff.

"What is important now is that the project moves on without delay,’’ he said.

The project is listed in the HSE's National Service Plan published last week.

It says the Respiratory Assessment Unit will be a two-storey modular building to allow the Emergency Department segregate Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 clients.

It will be completed by September and operational by December. A total of €2.7 million has been budgeted for 2021 with the total cost running to €4.9 million.