GAA issues statement on prospects for frozen Laois 2020 Covid-19-hit club season

The GAA says the possibility of Laois GAA playing out its 2020 club season in parallel with the resumption of the intercounty season is 'unlikely'.

Croke Park issued a statement to the Leinster Express arsing from the aim of the Laois county board to put 2020 club games first.

While HQ wants to finish all competitions, it said overlap may not be possible with the inter-county games which must come first. The statement was issued by the Association's Director of Communications Alan Milton.

"We are determined that the unfinished competitions will be completed. We can't confirm the windows of activity until we get clarity from the government.

"It is possible and indeed likely that inter-county competition will be permitted at a higher level of the Living with Covid Plan than club activity so in that context, it is unlikely that they will overlap.

"Each county will have discretion around how they organise their own games within the window designated for club games, when it is confirmed.

"It is hoped that this will become clearer on April 5," concluded the statement.

Laois has twice had to suspend Club Championships, first last August due to the Kildare, Laois, Offaly lockdown and secondly last October during the second wave.

Among the games due to be played are the Laois Senior Hurling final and Senior football semi-finals.