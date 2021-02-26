Latest figures on the number of Laois homeless adults and children

The number of Laois people who are homeless has fallen to nearly a quarter of what it was to one year ago.

Right now 10 adults and children are lliving in emergency accommodation or transition accommodation in Laois, compared to 38 at the same time last year.

The number of people presenting themselves as homeless or falling into emergency homeless situations, has dropped from 49 to 33.

The latest figures were given at the council February meeting and refer to February 10 2021.

There are seven adults and no children living in emergency accommodation in Laois. There is one further adult and two children living in 'transition accommodation' as they await permanent homes given by Laois County Council.

In comparison, a year ago in February 2020 there were 27 adults and four children living in emergency accommodation in Laois. There were a further four adults and three children in transition accommodation.

The council also gives numbers for the people who come to county hall in Portlaoise to present themselves as being homeless.

From January 1 until February 10, 22 people did so this year. Another 11 people were classed as being emergency homeless.

Compared to a year ago, 34 people had presented as homeless by mid February, and another 15 were emergency homeless cases.