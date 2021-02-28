Religious group seek permanent base for worship in Laois

A Christian religious group in Laois is on the way to having a permanent base to worship in their unit in an industrial park.

The Barrowvalley Community Church is based at Unit 5A Barrowside Business Park, on the outskirts of Carlow town.

The group has applied for permission to continue the use of the premises on a permanent basis of the industrial unit as a place of worship.

They had had temporary permission for the past five years to use the unit.

The permission requires a material contraventions of the Laois County Development plan and of the Joint Spatial plan for the greater Carlow Graiguecullen Urban Area.

Cllr Padraig Fleming proposed the material contravention, at the February meeting of Laois County Council.

“They only operate on a Sunday, for Carlow and Laois people, and some others from surrounding counties. I am glad this is to be designated to make it permanent for them, and I wish them well,” Cllr Fleming said.

Cllr Ben Brennan seconded, suggesting that people go along to visit.

“They are local, they cause no hassles. It’s lovely to go into it and talk to people,” he said.

The Barrowvalley Community Church, led by senior pastor Paddy Grant, say that their mission is “to help the people of Carlow to find hope and follow Jesus”. They hold two sessions of worship, teaching and music on Sunday mornings, with a kids club and creche and a cafe. Their services are online during Covid-19 restrictions. See more on www.bvcchurch.com