Bank of Ireland branch closures 'a disaster for Laois'

Bank of Ireland's decision to shut three branches in Laois is a 'disaster' for Laois in particular for the towns in the south of the county according to Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley.

The Laois Offaly TD responded to the news that three of the 103 closures will be in Laois.

“This is a disaster for the county and in particular for south Laois. The news that branches in Rathdowney, Mountrath and Durrow are to close is going to have a huge effect right across the south of the county and will leave the whole area without any banking services.

"AIB pulled out of these towns years ago, and now these closures will impact badly on businesses and commercial life in these local areas. It is also a sad day for the banking staff who provided a great service in the local community.

"Walk-in and face to face banking services are essential as not all business can be transacted online," he said.

Dep Stanley, who is chairman of the Dáil Public Accounts Committee said action is needed with An Post allowed to fill the void.

"The Minister for Finance and the Government now need to address the absence of these services with Bank of Ireland in the first place and also with An Post.

"An Post have been reconfiguring their services and branch network. Now they must be allowed to provide full banking services in their own right and not just an agent for either Bank of Ireland or AIB," he said.