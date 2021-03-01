No forced redundancies Laois Minister demands who says Bank of Ireland will retain branches in Laois

Bank of Ireland must not force redundancies on its workforce in Laois who face the loss of their jobs due to it decision to shut three branches in the county according to the county's Minister who has responsibility for financial services.

Seán Fleming is Minister of State at the Department of Finance, with responsibility for Financial Services, Credit Unions and Insurance.

In a statement, he says Bank of Ireland ensures all its staff are retained and that there are no forced redundancies following their announcement to close a number of branches throughout the Country including Mountrath, Rathdowney and Durrow.

"I believe no branches should be closed during the Covid 19 crisis as most people are obliged to restrict their movements and it is not appropriate to have to make longer journeys to their bank.

"These three closures in Co. Laois will cause problems for customers and the bank must ensure alternative and convenient arrangements are put in place for all their customers," he said.

The Fianna Fáil TD said the bank, which was bailed out by the taxpayer during the banking and property crash, will still provide a service in Laois.

"Following this announcement Bank of Ireland will continue to have 4 branches in Co. Laois. Nevertheless, the announcement will be a shock to the three branches in these towns.

"I understand that all Bank of Ireland customers will be able to conduct their banking business arising from the new arrangement with An Post. The local Post Office in each of the three towns is very close to the current bank branches," he said.