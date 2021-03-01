'Cynical' Bank of Ireland closures 'hammer blow' to rural areas - says Laois TD

Rural Ireland regional development in Laois and other counties has bee dealt a hammer blow by Bank of Ireland's deeply cynical move to shut 103 branches around Ireland, according to Laois Offaly's most senior TD Charlie Flanagan.

The former Government minister lashed the bank which is closing six branches in Laois and Offaly.

"The decision by Bank of Ireland to close 100 branches is a hammer blow to rural Ireland and a major setback for 'balanced' regional development across the State," said the Fine Gael TD.

"Citing a reduction of footfall in a pandemic is deeply cynical, adding insult to injury. People and rural business deserve better," said Dep Flanagan.

The three Laois branches for the chop are located in Rathdowney, Mountrath and Durrow while Banagher, Clara and Edenderry are being axed in Offaly.

Bank of Ireland is retaining services in Portlaoise, Portarlington, Mountmellick and Abbeyleix.

The closures follows last weeks exit by Ulster Bank which is likely to see the closure of its bank branch in Portlaoise.