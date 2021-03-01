River Barrow being searched for man after kayak overturns

A multi-agency search operation is taking place in the vicinity of a River Barrow in Athy following reports of a kayak overturning in the waterway.

It commenced yesterday, Sunday, February 28.

A juvenile was rescued from the water and was treated at the scene by paramedics. A second person is believed to be still missing.

The operation was suspended on Sunday night and recommenced this morning at first light.

The Garda water unit is currently at the scene along with local gardaí, civil defence personnel and local volunteers.