An Post welcomes deal with Bank of Ireland and aims to be 'leading provider of community financial services' in Laois and other counties

An Post has welcomed the announcement by the Bank of Ireland that the bank’s customers will now be able to use An Post’s national network for banking services.

Debbie Byrne, Managing Director of An Post Retail, claims the new partnership will offer personal and SME withdrawal and lodgement services to Bank of Ireland customers across the An Post network of 940 post offices nationwide.

“This further advances our mission to provide community banking on the doorstep for the customers and communities we serve. We are ambitious to extend the range of services available through post office channels and keen to explore new opportunities for customers.

"An Post provides a comprehensive range of financial services under the An Post Money brand through our modernised network and online. We provide a similar range of cash & cheque option through our agency banking services for a number of leading banks including AIB and Ulster Bank with more than 4.5 million transactions and a cash value of almost €1.5bn annually. We also have a long history of being the front office for the NTMA range of State Savings products.

"This new partnership with Bank of Ireland is in line with An Post’s strategy to become a leading provider of community financial services for personal customers and SMEs. Approx. 500 of our post offices are situated in parts of the country without a bank within a 5km radius.

“We will continue to work to build a sustainable and successful national post office network that’s modernised, re-invigorated and offering new and relevant products and services for communities on their doorstep”, she said.

Like Bank of Ireland, An Post has closed many branches in recent years. It has also moved Post Offices branches into supermarkets.