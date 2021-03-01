'Inconceivable' that essential truckers in Laois and other counties not getting Covid-19 vaccination

It is inconceivable that international transport workers in Laois and other counties are not being prioritsed for Covid-19 vaccination because of the essential work they do.

Such workers need to be offered COVID-19 vaccinations as a matter of urgency, according to FTA Ireland (FTAI), the business group representing the Irish logistics sector. Aidan Flynn, General Manager of FTAI, comments:

“It is inconceivable that international transport workers – the individuals we rely on to provide the nation with the essential goods it needs – are at risk of not receiving their COVID-19 vaccine for many months. With approximately 3,000 haulage drivers per week making the journey from the Republic of Ireland to Great Britain or continental Europe, FTAI is urging Stephen Donnelly TD, the Minister for Health, to provide urgent confirmation on when these vital workers will receive their jabs.

"While many countries require proof of a negative antigen test before hauliers can travel – and this offers some protection – the testing regime is costly, cumbersome, and acts as a barrier to smooth trade flows while failing to guarantee the safety of workers.

"And with the Irish government considering implementing stronger restrictions on international travel – mandatory home quarantine after overseas travel – vaccination is the only option to preserve international connectivity while providing drivers and their families with peace of mind that they are being kept as safe as possible,” he said.

FTA Ireland describes itself as a not-for-profit membership trade association for the Irish freight, passenger and logistics industries. We are wholly owned and governed by our members, and act solely in advancing their best interests.

FTA Ireland says it covers all aspects of private and public freight transport, passenger transport and logistics supply chain, including road, rail, sea and air. FTAI represents some of the largest freight and passenger operators in Ireland, with more than 25,000 employees and 10,000 vehicles operating between them.