Laois Offaly Green Party Minister suggest change must be explored after bank branch axing

Bank of Ireland branch closures are devastating for older people in rural areas, not good for farmers or people with bad broadband, according to Laois Offaly based Minister who sits at Cabinet meetings says

Minister of State Pippa Hackett said work needs to begin on other types of public banking following Bank of Ireland's axing of 103 branches including six in Laois and Offaly.

“It is really devastating for older people in rural Ireland to lose their bank branch services. It’s also difficult for people who don’t have good broadband services.

"Many farmers, for instance, prefer to do their banking in-person, in a branch. I realise that online banking has diminished the role of retail banking, as we’ve also seen with Ulster Bank pulling out of the Republic of Ireland.," she said.

The Green Party Senator suggested change must be explored.

"The Green Party supports the concept of a public banking model and I think this is something we should now look at.

"We also need to support Credit Unions and An Post to offer the financial services that people need," she said.

Bank of Ireland is shutting Ratdowney, Mountrath and Durrow branches in Laois and axing Banagher, Clara and Edenderry in Offaly where the Green Party minister lives and farms.