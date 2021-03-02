New iPads bought for Laois junior politicians

New iPads have been bought for the young members of Laois Comhairle na nÓg, to help them engage online with Laois County Council and each other, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth has given approval for €5,869.16 under a Comhairle na nÓg capital grant for computer hardware.

“Covid 19 has meant that a number of services have moved to a blended model of service provision. With this funding Laois County Council have purchased 13 iPads and 13 headsets for used by Laois Comhairle na nÓg.

“This funding is to help and support the development and implementation of a blended and in person approach in keeping with Government guidelines. It is also to enable a potential increase in the numbers who participate and improve the reach and retention of Comhairle members,” Laois County Council said.

The council represents teenagers from all parts of Laois to give their views and influence Laois County Council policies.

Youth Work Ireland has won a contract to facilitate Comhairle na nÓg until 2022. The councils are in all of the 34 local authorities in Ireland.

Below: Some Laois Comhairle na nÓg members at their 2020 AGM in Portlaoise.