Shout out to Laois gamers - FIFA21 Laois tournament wants you to play

Youth Work Ireland Laois is launching a new initiative for young people aged 13 – 18 years with an invitation to take part in an online FIFA21 Tournament.

Youth Work Ireland Laois Manager Clive Davis spoke about the tournament which is part of the Laois ‘Keep Well’ Community Resilience Campaign.

“We are delighted to be part of Laois’s ‘Keep Well’ campaign and continue our work with young people across the county during this pandemic. The FIFA21 Tournament is one of a range of engagement initiatives and services we can offer at this time to encourage and maintain contact with young people and between young people who are facing a variety of unprecedented challenges.

"It’s also a great opportunity to have some fun and we invite young people to sign up for this online tournament,” he said.

Registration of interest opens on Monday, March 8 and closes on Friday, March 19 and the tournament can be played using Xbox or PlayStation. MORE ON HOW TO PLAY BELOW PICTURE.

For all information, go to Instagram.com/ywilaois and/or Facebook.com/laoisywi and sign up. Youth Work Ireland Laois is partnering with Ireland Esports to host this FIFA2021 Tournament for young people to engage in this virtual competition. Registration for the tournament is free and there are great prizes to be won.

FIFA21 Tournament is part of a suite of initiatives for all ages happening across the county as part of the Government Plan for Living with Covid-19 Resilience and Recovery 2020-21 that highlights the important role that individuals and community resilience play in contributing to the ongoing response to Covid-19.

For more information on the Laois FIFA21 Tournament, contact Natalie Hogan, Youth Work Ireland Laois at natalie@ywilaois.com or 086 787 6277. More below picture.



Laois County Council in collaboration with local, regional and national partners continues to deliver a range of events, supports and initiatives, designed to help people in Laois to ‘Keep Well’ during this challenging time. The ‘Keep Well’ campaign is aimed at showing people of all ages how we can mind our own physical and mental health and wellbeing by adding healthy and helpful habits to our daily and weekly routines.

The five ways to wellbeing are simple actions to practise each day to maintain or improve our mental health and wellbeing:

Staying Connected;

Managing your Mood;

Eating Well;

Keeping Active;

Switching Off & Being Creative.

Further information at Laois.ie/keep-well.

One of the key services for individuals & communities facilitated by Laois County Council is the Community Response Support Helpline which was established in March 2020 and continues to operate to facilitate the most appropriate community response to the needs of vulnerable people living in the community, where their usual sources of support have become unavailable due to COVID19.

The helpline is for non-emergency and non-medical calls and this free and confidential service is focused on ensuring that vulnerable members of our community or those living alone can access deliveries of groceries, medicine and fuels, and social support and advice.

The helpline can be accessed Monday to Friday, between the hours of 9am and 5pm on 1800 832 010 or by emailing covidsupport@laoiscoco.ie.

This ‘Keep Well’ Campaign is brought to you with thanks to Healthy Ireland, an initiative of the Government of Ireland with funding from the Healthy Ireland Fund and the Sláintecare Fund delivered by Pobal, administered by Laois County Council.