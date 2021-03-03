Work set to restart on Portarlington's big rehab project

The Portarlington Main Street Rehabilitation Scheme which was postponed before Christmas is about to recommence, according to Cllr Aidan Mullins.

He said the work is due to begin on Monday, March 8.

"The Programme of Works is being agreed and it is expected that work on the installation of the new footpaths and the under-grounding of overhead cables will start at the Bank of Ireland and progress down Main Street to The Market Square," he said.

The Sinn Fein councillor also gave an update on the new plan for the town centre.

"The Draft Consultant’s Report on the Regeneration of Portarlington is almost agreed and will be presented to the Municipal District Councillors in the next week or so.

"Following that, the Report will be made available for Public Consultation and members of the public and interested groups and committees can make further submissions for inclusion," he said.