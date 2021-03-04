Celebrating Laois' Inspiring Women #IWD2021 | Gearoídín McEvoy: PhD Law candidate with focus on minorities

A key figure in the Laois for Choice movement in the 8th Amendment Referendum in 2018, Gearóidín McEvoy is a PhD candidate at the School of Law and Government in DCU. She also lectures in DCU.

For her PhD Gearoídín's research focuses on the right to a fair trial under international human rights law for minority language speakers and examines ways in which speakers of regional or minority languages access their right to a fair trial. The focus is on four case study language groups; Irish speakers and Irish Sign Language speakers in Ireland and Swedish and Sámi (Saami) speakers in Finland.

Gearóidín completed her BCL in Law and Irish at University College Cork in 2014 and has a Masters of Social Sciences from Åbo Akademi University in Turku, Finland. During her undergraduate degree, she was a recipient of the JP McManus All Ireland Scholarship.

She also has a background in translation, having worked with Fiontar in DCU and in Irish language teaching, having taught at the Irish Studies Program at the University of Montana.

Gearoídín has also just been awarded a Marie Curie Fellowship - a flagship EU fellowship program for researchers. She will be researching at the Univserity of Birmingham on the legal recognition o.f sign languagues.