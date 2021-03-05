Mother's Day Messages - “I have the most selfless, caring, kind, considerate, funny mother (grandmother to my boys)"

We are receiving lovely photos and messages here at the Leinster Express for our upcoming Mother's Day special, supported by Telfords and Telfords Electric in Laois.

One of the emails describes the beautiful effort being made by a Laois grandmother who is missing her grandchildren down in Wexford.

Joan Clancy (below) has been given a special mention by her daughter Eileen, and her grandsons Johnny, Luke and Alex. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

“I have the most selfless, caring, kind, considerate, funny mother (grandmother to my boys). She always puts others first in everything she does. Although we haven’t seen her due to lockdown, we receive parcels from her weekly which her grandchildren love to open as they are full of goodies.

“So This Mother’s Day will be hard again not being able to call up from Wexford, but it doesn’t mean the love and appreciation is any less. Lots of love Eileen, Johnny, Luke and Alex”. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

The big day is on Sunday, March 14 so waste no time and get busy choosing a favourite photo or take a new one, write your special message and email us for inclusion in the Leinster Express newspaper and on our website. Send to pics2leinsterexpress@gmail.com Important: Include your full names and where you are from in Laois.