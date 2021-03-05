Celebrating Laois' Inspiring Women #IWD2021 | Claire Byrne : Broadcast anchor of current affairs

Claire Byrne has proved an instant hit with listeners in her radio slot on RTÉ 1.

The Mountrath native took over the prime 10 am - 12 noon radio slot left vacant by Sean O'Rourke's retirement in August last year.

Claire presents the two hour flagship current affairs programme weekdays from 10 am to 12pm.

She also presents her weekly Claire Byrne Live Show on RTÉ 1 television on Monday nights.

When she took over the prime radio news slot last August Claire said,

“My job will be to represent the voices of the RTÉ Radio 1 listeners, and to always ask the questions they want answered at this most critical time.

“I won’t let them down. I can’t wait to get started with the legendary team who work on the show and to help craft with them, the informative, entertaining and important Today show we’ve all come to know, love and rely on in our daily listening lives.”