News due from Electric Picnic on plans for this year's Stradbally festival in Laois from event's boss

The Managing Director of the company that runs the Electric Picnic is set to give an update on whether the Electric Picnic will be held this year in Stradbally.

Fuel, the company behind Electric Picnic sister festival Kaleidoscope and Tour de Picnic, are hosting a webinar next week where the future of outdoor events will be discussed.

Melvin Benn Festival Director of EP will be among those due to speak as Laois GP and Operation Transformation medical advisor Dr Sumi Dunne.

Hosted by Fuel Directors Brian McDermott and Jamie Deasy, the organisers say the event will aim to address the lack of clarity around the roadmap back to festivals, live and sporting events. Fuel say they have put together an accomplished panel of experts to share their fascinating insights and predictions for their respective industries.

Apart from Mr Benn, the other speakers include World Rugby Council Member, Specialist in Performance and Wellbeing Su Carty, General Practitioner and clinical lecturer Dr Sumi Dunne from Portarlington and economist, author and broadcaster David McWilliams.

Mr Benn suggested last year in June 2020 that that concert goes would be tested before an event before being admitted.

The Electric Picnic's sister festivals, Leeds and Reading, in the UK are due to go ahead this August just before the Electric Picnic was scheduled to be held on September 3-5.

Up to 75,000 people were due to attend the Electric Picnic in 2020 before it was cancelled due to Covid-19.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin said this week that organisers of festivals need certainty so that they could organise. She added that she intended to set up a working group to help this process.

The webinar called, Discover what lies ahead at Fuel The Future: The Reboot, takes place on Wednesday, March 10 starting at 12.30pm.

Sign up for the event free here https://www.fuelthefuture.ie/. Registration opened Wednesday, March 3.

Fuel says donations can also be made to mental health organisation Aware live at the event.