Mutt Bag dispensers mean there is no excuse for dog walkies in Laois village

Durrow dog walkers have no excuses when it comes to cleaning up after their pets thanks to the installation of dog poop bag dispensers in the Laois village.

‘Mutt bag dispensers’ have been put in place so people will not be left short if they forget bags.

Owners in the are also reminded that dogs are required to be on a lead on the Leafy Loop walk in Durrow. The walk crosses private property, Coillte forestry and farms so all dogs are required to be on a lead throughout the route

A handy information booklet for dog owners and their families is now available on www.laois.ie online.