Celebrating Laois' Inspiring Women #IWD2021 | Helena Malone : Award winning Irish goldsmith

Helena Malone is an award-winning Irish goldsmith who is well known for her contemporary and considered design.

Originally from Laois, Helena handcrafts her jewellery in her Dublin studio, working with precious metals and complementing pieces with diamonds, gemstones or pearls.

Helena is inspired by literature, people, and nature’s inherent sense of balance and works in both silver and 18ct gold.Inspired by nature and all of its beauty.

Helena won the Jewellery Designer of the year 2018 at the acclaimed ‘Fashion Innovation Awards’. Previous to training in Goldsmithing she studied English and French Literature, and worked with clients in the financial arena.

Helena's desire is to celebrate jewellery with simplicity, consideration and craftsmanship. Refinement and respect to finish and materials, quality and design are essential to her work.

“I am ever inspired and nourished by the exhilaration, movement, texture and tones of nature, language, architecture, music, the freedom of dance and creatives,” she said.

Her collections have been selected for Brown Thomas’ innovative ‘Create’ and ‘The Marvel Room.

In addition to collections available from retailers Helena also specialises in commission work with individuals and remodelling with an emphasis on recycling and remelting of gold.