Firefighters tackle huge fire in Slieve Blooms

Fire crews tackled a large fire in the Slieve Bloom mountains on the Laois-Offaly border on Sunday March 7..

Crews from Mountrath, Portlaoise, Mountmellick and Rathdowney stations spent the Sunday dealing with a large fire on Conlawn Hill near Ballyfin on the Laois side of the mountains.

"Despite the early time of year, weather conditions today meant extremely rapid fire spread rates," the Laois Fire Service said.

Below: Laois fire crews fighting the fire.

"The legal season for burning of vegetation has ended."

An Garda Siochána and National Parks & Wildlife Service will be investigating the source of Sunday’s fire.

Below: This dramatic photo of the gorse fire was taken in Ballyfin.