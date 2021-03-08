Call on all Laois Offaly TDs to 'deliver justice to adopted people'

A Laois Offaly TD has called on his constituency colleagues to back proposed laws that would give new rights to people who have been adopted who are trying to find out about their backgrounds.

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley has urged the four other TD to support Sinn Féin’s legislation to ensure they have a legal right to access their own birth certificate. The legislation will go before the Dáil on Wednesday.

“Wednesday is a hugely important day as the Dáil will consider Sinn Féin’s legislation to ensure all adopted people over the age of 18 have a legal right to access their own birth certificate. I am calling on all TDs to do right by adopted people and back this Bill.

"After decades of waiting, we can finally right a historic wrong and deliver justice for adopted people who have been denied access to their birth certificates and their personal information.

"For far too long, many adopted people have been treated appallingly when they have tried to access even the most basic information about themselves.

"On Wednesday, we can finally make this happen and deliver this right. We can ensure there are no more delays," he said.

He added that Carlow Kilkenny TD and Sinn Féin's spokesperson on Children, has worked closely with survivors on this legislation which claimes is widely supported by survivors and adoptee groups.

"It’s time to listen to survivors and put this right. I am urging the public to show your support online and by contacting your local TDs.

"We have an opportunity to right this historic wrong and make a real difference for adopted people,” he said.