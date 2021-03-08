Laois Slieve Bloom 200 hectare fire 'probably not accidental'

A vegetation fire on the Slieve Bloom mountains last weekend was "probably not accidental" according to Laois County Fire & Rescue Service.

The huge scale of the fire, and the epic battle to quench it, has been described by Anthony Tynan, Assistant Chief Fire Officer.

The fire on Conlawn Hill near Ballyfin was first reported on Sunday morning March 7, and it took almost 24 hours for crews from four Laois fire stations to beat it out by hand.

Some 200 hectares of land was burnt, with the fire estimated to have been about four kilometres in length.

It took 35 firefighters in crews from Mountrath, Portlaoise, Mountmellick and Rathdowney stations to work from Sunday morning to Monday morning to put it out completely.

With no water available at the location, they had to physically beat the fire down with beaters and shovels, and try to blow it out with leaf blowers. (Pic below of the fire crews in action at the fire)

One crew stayed on duty all night to monitor the lands, and three crews returned on Monday morning for the final “mop up” to beat out the last of the smouldering fires.



“For the time of year it was very big. At one point it was only 50 metres from a house and sheds and we were ready to hose down buildings if it got closer,” ACFO Tynan said.

An investigation has begun into the cause of the fire, by the National Parks and Wildlife Service with the Gardai, however it is suspected to have been deliberately started.

“This is a regular spot. It is probably not accidental,” he said.

“The land is a mix of dead grass, heather and gorse. Our crews worked very hard all day and into the night, it was hard going, and on very difficult terrain.

“Any fires lit at this time of the year are illegal. it has done a lot of damage to wildlife, this is nesting season. It created unnecessary extra work for everyone. Every fire is dangerous.

"Despite the early time of year, weather conditions today meant extremely rapid fire spread rates," the Laois Fire Service said.

Laois Offaly Wildlife Trust has urged people to report illegal fires immediately.

"Uncontrolled and illegal fires are now an annual occurance in the Slieve Bloom Mountains. These fires are illegal when set within the closed grubbing and burning season/bird nesting season.

“They are harmful to wildlife, destroy habitats and are a risk to human life. The Slieve Blooms are a stronghold for breeding Hen Harriers and Red Grouse two of Ireland's rarest breeding upland birds. Both these species are extremely vulnerable at the best of times without the extra risk created by these illegal fires.

“Please report illegal fires to the National Parks and Wildlife Service or the Gardai. Call 999 immediately if you see large plumes of smoke on the mountains in the coming weeks and don't assume somebody else has called the fire in."

The burning of vegetation on land and the cutting of hedgerows is illegal between March 1 and August 31. As well as prosecution, it can result in the loss of agricultural land payments for not just the landowner, but neighbouring landowners affected.

Below: an aircraft photograph of the aftermath of the fire.