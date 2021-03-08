€9 million will 'transform' Portlaoise insists councillor

The investment of over €9 m for Portlaoise from the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (UDRF) will be ‘transformative’ according to Cllr Thomasina Connell.

The Fine Gael representative believes that the Placemaking Low Carbon Town Project money will yield results.

“This new investment will unlock the potential of our urban areas, making the best use of land available, promoting sensible development and compact growth, and ensuring that our urban communities are attractive and vibrant places in which to live, work and visit.

“The support from the URDF for our communities is more vital than ever with the growth in remote and blended working which means more time spent at home locally, reduced time spent commuting as well as a boost for local businesses.

“I know the work that has gone into planning and developing these transformative projects and I’m eager to see their implementation which will benefit us all here in Portlaoise," she said.

“I commend the work of Minister of State for Local Government and Planning, Peter Burke TD, and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien TD in overseeing the administration of this unprecedented investment in urban regeneration and development,” she said.

The county councillor for the Portlaoise Municipal District added the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund is about sensible, strategic and sustainable development that regenerates and rejuvenates our cities and large towns. She said that b aligning with both the National Planning Framework and the National Development Plan, the URDF focuses investment on infrastructure, including transport, housing and recreation, in a way that improves quality of life for all.

She commended the Minister of State for Local Government and Planning, Peter Burke TD, and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien TD in overseeing the administration of the investment in urban regeneration and development.