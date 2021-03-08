Laois community groups invited to apply for council grants

Community groups are being invited to apply to Laois County Council for grants that may make all the difference this year.

The Community Grants Scheme provides grant aid to residents associations, community groups and other groups/committees who are engaged in community amenity works in their own area.

The council says that each year applications are invited for amenity projects such as landscaping, purchase of equipment such as strimmers, lawnmowers etc. The maximum grant available is determined by the number of complete and valid applications received.

For more Information Contact Emma O Connor -Community Section at 057 86 64150 or communitygrants@laoiscoco.ie

The closing date for receipt of applications is Friday, April 9 at 12 noon.

Criteria and Eligibility

Groups/committees/organisations must be formally constituted i.e. hold an AGM or regular meetings.

Copy of minutes of recent committee meeting to be submitted with application.

An up to date quotation for goods/services to be submitted with application.

Be Revenue complaint and provide TRN / Revenue Number for your group / committee. This must be applied for from

Revenue, Business Registrations South, Officer of the Revenue Commissioners, P.O. Box 1, Wexford. Any queries should be directed to 01 738 3630.

New Committees or those who have changed their details must also request a supplier set up form from the Community

Section or can be obtained at the bottom of the page.

On completion of the project, invoices, receipts and before and after photographs must be submitted.

General Information

All works must comply with relevant legislation and all local authority requirements. For clarification, applicants should seek advice from relevant sections within Laois County Council. It is recommended that applicants arrange adequate and suitable insurance cover and provide for maintenance and upkeep after the works have been completed.

For application forms go HERE.