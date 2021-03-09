Mountmellick lane in ‘shambles’ Laois council told

A Mountmellick road is in a ‘shambles’ and needs to be resurfaced, Cllr Paddy Bracken has claimed.

The county councillor called on Laois County Council to resurface Cloncosney Lane.

“It serves a good few areas. It is in a shambles. Drainage work is also needed,” he said.

Mr Edmond Kenny, District Engineer Laois County Council will assess this road in the overall context of the development of a future roads programme.

Cllr Bracken thanked the engineer fro the reply at the recent Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting. He added that he hoped some money could be found this year to do the work.