Work set to begin adding parking spaces to busy Laois train station

Works is set to begin adding car parking spaces and upgrading other facilities at the busy Ballybrophy Train Station in Laois according to Sean Fleming TD.

The Minister of State in the Department of Finance said he welcomed the information he received from Irish Rail regarding upgrade works at Ballybrophy Train Station.

"Ballybrophy Train Station has become very busy over the last number of years and a large number of people use it on a daily basis going to and from work and for other journeys. This train station serves a large area in south Laois and is a key station on the rail network in Ireland.

"The new works to be carried out will see the replacement and upgrade of the existing lift to help people access both sides of the railway line. These works will be commencing shortly.

"Additional new car park facilities will be provided which is necessary due to the large number of people who drive to the station to get a train. Many people have contacted me on this matter and I am pleased my contacts with Irish Rail have resulted in a commitment that these works will commence in the second half of this year. There is a substantial amount of work to be completed which will take approximately seven weeks.

"This is good news for all people who use the station and I hope it will encourage more people to use Ballybrophy Station which is an excellent facility with tremendous potential," he said.