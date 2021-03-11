ESB claims Laois power plant report ‘alleviates’ water supply concerns

The ESB describes as “comprehensive” a review of the risk to water at the proposed Coolnabacca power substation.

The State-owned company claims that that the proposed development will “not impact” on local water sources and poses “no significant risk”.

The company also contends that the study backs up previous studies undertaken on the developmentin the Ratheniska Timahoe area which involves an investment of over €100 million.

“The independent review concludes that ‘substantial thickness of low permeability clay on the site eliminates any significant pathway developing to then bedrock aquifer, and hence the Kyle spring,” says the ESB.

The statement continues: “ESB Networks, as well as EirGrid, recognise that some local concerns remain about this project, and the commissioning, publishing and implementation of this independent review should enhance further the safeguards to protect the local water supply,” it says.

The company reached these conclusions in a statement issued following the completion of the study by Carlow-based environmental consultants IE Consulting which was appointed by ESB Networks and published online last week.

The ESB says the review was conducted to follow through on a recommendation from Irish Rural Link, who assessed community understanding of the project in a comprehensive independent report published last year.

The electricity company believes the findings should allay concerns about the risk to supply.

“The report alleviates a concern among some in the local community in relation to drinking water sources, suggesting that the proposed mitigation measures are ‘best international practice’ and that the ‘proposed infrastructure and operational protocols afford the optimum security for the prevention of loss to the environment’.

“The report author recommends additional works to better understand shallow groundwater flows which may help improve a tufa springs habitat,” says the statement.

The ESB outline the key recommendations:

- An additional geophysical survey to better understand the subsoil profile;

- The installation of five shallow (3m) groundwater monitoring points in the vicinity of the site;

- A round of groundwater samples from the shallow wells nearby;

- An in-depth ecological assessment of the tufa springs in line with National Parks and Wildlife Service guidelines;

- Review of the design of the stormwater management system to ensure it is optimised to support the tufa springs (depending on outcome of the study);

- Monitoring of groundwater quality from the proposed supply well twice a year;

- ESB Networks fully takes on board the findings in the review and is committed to implementing all its recommendations in full.

“This will be built into the project plan and ESB Networks will access the site to undertake the necessary works in due course.”

The ESB's statement says work to build the substation is not a risk either.

“The independent hydrologist has confirmed no adverse affects will ensue due to enabling works proceeding on the site in advance of the outcome of the studies on shallow groundwater (reference in addendum attached).

“These works would include the diversion of the Athy - Portlaoise 110kV line and construction/ strengthening of access roads.

“This independent hydrogeology review is the latest rigorous scrutiny of the potential impacts of the development to water supply.

“A thorough evaluation of the risk to groundwater was conducted by An Bord Pleanála as part of the planning hearing in 2014 and followed by a 2015 High Court Judicial Review.

“The latest review provides a further safeguard to the community that there is no significant risk to the water supply in the area posed by the development,” says the ESB.