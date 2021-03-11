€9 million for Portlaoise a 'much needed boost' for Laois county town

Portlaoise's business community has welcomed the €9 million investment in the Low-Carbon Town initiative as a much-needed boost.

Both Downtown Portlaoise welcomed the money which is in addition to an earlier €9 million allocated to the revitalisation of the town centre.

Portlaoise publican PJ Kavanagh is Chairman of the Downtown Portlaoise group.

"Downtown Portlaoise are delighted with this week's exciting confirmation of yet another substantial grant for the future development of Portlaoise town centre. This, coupled with last year's equally substantial grant, is a much-needed boost for local traders in the current trading environment.

"Our businesses that are open and trading in Level 5 continue to innovate with some exciting products that our local community continue to support. The combined support of the public and the recent government investment makes what is an extremely tough period for local business a lot easier.

"Downtown Portlaoise will continue to work with our towns retailers, residents, hospitality sector, colleagues in Laois Chamber, Tidy Towns, the Town Team and of course Laois County Council to ensure this grant will benefit all sectors of our economy. We commend the councillors and the executive of Laois County Council for their proactive approach to ensure the vitality of our town centre for future years to come," he said.

Bernie Everard is the Chief Executive of the Laois Chamber of Commerce.

“Laois Chamber welcomes the announcement that Portlaoise is being awarded an additional €9m in funding towards Low Carbon initiatives for the town.

"The Chamber continues to lobby and work towards the creation of sustainable towns and communities and we would hope to see similar low carbon initiatives being introduced across the county over the coming years. It’s a very exciting time for Laois, particularity that Portlaoise has been identified as Ireland’s first Low Carbon Town.

"We look forward to supporting businesses transition to the low carbon economy and work towards Ireland’s climate action goals,” she said.

The money will go to a Placemaking project led by the county council and deliver the following:

- The completion of the Cultural Quarter around Fitzmaurice Square and Scoil Mhuire

- Public Realm Works at Market Sq, Main St and Lyster Sq to enhance access and regenerate business and cultural activity

- Enhancing the streetscape on James Fintan Lalor Ave to prioritise pedestrian access, cycling and public transport in keeping with reducing our carbon footprint.

- Creation of urban development sites along JFL Ave.