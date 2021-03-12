Portlaoise homeowners forced to use garage toilet over sewage spills

Homeowners in a modern Laois housing estate regularly have to use the public toilet in a local garage, due to overflows of sewage in their homes.

The Hermitage housing estate on the Borris Road in Portlaoise has a "serious sewage problem" according to a local councillor.

Underground drainage pipes are sending rainwater into the sewers, which are supposed to be sealed pipes. It means that when it rains heavily, human waste is overflowing into some of the houses.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald has tabled a motion to Laois County Council to resolve the problem, especially in the vicinity of house number 180.

A very long answer was read out to her request, from Irish Water's Nuala Hansard. Read it in full at end of story. Essentially an overall design is underway for drainage problems in the area including The Hermitage. In the meantime Irish Water will work with Laois County Council to divert storm water away from the sewers.

"That is very longwinded. They need a solution now. This is a serious issue in a modern housing estate. People have to go out of the estate to garages to use toilets for three four or five days because they couldn't use their toilets. This is not fair to people to have to put up with.

"We are looking at more heavy rain now, and they expect it to happen again," she said.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly supported her motion.

"We should go back to Irish Water and ask for a timescale for immediate work. People going out of their homes to use toilets is crazy stuff," he said.

The Director of Services for Portlaoise is Simon Walton. He believes the solution long term will be a major investment in new pipework for the area which includes Rathevan.

"The problem is surface water gaining entry to the foul water, and I assume the problem is that in heavy rainfall the system is backing up and gives rise to problems in houses. The short term solution is to see where the surface water is getting in and divert it. Irish Water say that if the water continues to get in, it will need a major capital upgrade," he said.

Full answer from Irish Water:

"The Hermitage estate area is being examined as part of the DAP (Drainage Area Plan). The focus of the work under the DAP programme is to (1) Identify where, how often and the scale of problems impacting the public (such as flooding) and the environment and (2) Identify solutions to remedy the above based on whole life cost assessment. The solutions we consider would generally fall under the following headings, either as standalone measures or in combination: Operational measures, Capital maintenance and Capital upgrades. Stormwater removal is a key consideration and this is reflected in the hierarchy of potential solutions with Sustainable Drainage Systems (SUDs) and storm water separation being considered ahead of upsizing or providing additional storage.

"The specifics at each problem location dictate which solutions are the most practical and effective.

"The DAP Model is used to generate concept design solution to address the problems while also taking account of future risks such as Urban Creep, Climate Change & Growth. There are various stages to a DAP: Stage 1: Information/Data Gathering, consulting with Asset Operations to scope out Asset Surveys / Monitoring programmes. Stage 2: Undertake surveys / monitoring and build the models. Stage 3: Test the existing network against current design flows and future predicted flows out to a 25 year design horizon. We see where the network is deficient, we identify the needs in terms of compliance, flooding and growth. Stage 4: Develop design solutions to meet these needs. Examples of these solutions could be in the form of: Storm Water Separation and its feasibility, Implement Sustainable urban Drainage Systems (SuDS), resizing the network or storage capacity.

"In relation to the Hermitage Estate, we are at Stage 4 optioneering. When this work is completed we will have better understanding of possible solutions. IW and LCC will need to work together to assess the feasibility and remove surface water from the foul system as an immediate task to try divert the need of major capital upgrades," Irish Water said.