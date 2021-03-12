Motorway truck dodgers making Laois village dangerous

Trucks avoiding motorway tolls is a factor in Borris-in-Ossory becoming 'very very dangerous', according to a councillor who has called for action.

Cllr James Kelly called on Laois County Council to install parking bollards at the very busy Ballybrophy Road/Main Street Borris in Ossory R445 Junction in line with road traffic safety guidelines.

“I have been contacted on numerous occasions. It is a very very dangerous junction there. It is a busy junction for traffic with heavy goods vehicles avoiding the toll bridge,” he said.

He said traffic does not slow on the way into Borris-in-Ossory from the tennis club side.

Mr Farhan Nasiem, A/S.E.E., Road Design replied in writing at the recent Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

“Road Design section will contact and arrange a meeting with the elected member to identify the exact issue and prepare proposals for implementation of safety measures,” he said.

Cllr Kelly said there is already plenty of car parking available in the village.

Cllr John King supported his colleague and backed the bollards.

“Stopping the traffic parking on the side of the road will create more visibility,” he said.

Cllr Conor Bergin also backed the proposal and said the junction is busy and is particularly dangerous for people travelling from Rathdowney.

“If there was more clearance at the junction it would make a huge difference,” he said.

Cllr Bergin said work was done at the junction some years back but further measures are now needed.