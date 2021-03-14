Lasting peace in Syria called for by Laois Offaly TD in a letter from Dáil committee to Europe and UK

Laois Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan has written jointly with other TDs to their Counterparts in Europe and the UK to ensure continued humanitarian assistance to the people of Syria.

Dep Flanagan, who chairs the Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence, has issued a letter that coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Syrian conflict.

It also urges parliaments throughout the European Union to ensure governments and the entire international community try to achieve a peaceful and lasting resolution to the conflict.

The Committee issued the letter to colleagues in Foreign Affairs and Defence committees across the European Union, the UK and the European Parliament.

The letter, which is signed by Dep Flanagan in his capacity as Chairman, notes that as a result of the on-going conflict in Syria, millions of women, men, girls and boys have had to endure living for years in horrendous conditions; forced to move to camps or sites of last resort.

He said their lives remain on hold with very uncertain futures.

“The European community needs to ensure unhindered humanitarian access, particularly for aid workers, ensure that the UNHCR’s principles for return of internationally displaced persons are applied and that funding is not only promised but available for humanitarian assistance and the reconstruction within Syria

“We further call on support for the further renewal of UN Resolution 2533 extending the authorization of a mechanism that brings life-saving humanitarian aid into Syria.

“To achieve a just and lasting peace, an inclusive political process is needed that is Syrian-led, represents all Syrians – including women – and commits to upholding their human rights. A lasting solution is dependent on European and global leaders prioritising an inclusive and stable Syria," he said.

The Joint Committee on Foreign and Affairs and Defence got an update on the conflict and issues facing the Syrian people, at a meeting this week, from representatives of organisations working on the frontline including Goal, Oxfam, World Vision Ireland, Concern, Trócaire and SAWA for Development and Aid.

Deputy Flanagan is a former Minister for Foreign Affairs.