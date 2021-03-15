Covid-19 respite at Portlaoise hospital didn't last long and rose again as hospital is full

Staff at Portlaoise hospital did not enjoy much respite from the Covid-19 frontline in the past week with people who have fallen ill with the disease presenting once again for treatment.

There were no patients with Covid-19 the first time in 2021 over the first weekend of March. The lull was brief, however, as doctors and nurses were back treating patients with the disease on Monday, March 8. The numbers have increased since and the hospital's ICU is also back at the coalface of the disease.

The HSE’s Covid-19 Daily Operations Updates show that the number of Covid-19 patients in the Laois hospital by 8pm on Sunday, March 14 had risen to five. There was one critically ill patient in the hospital's ICU. The hospital had one suspect case at the end of the weekend.

The bed situation has also deteriorated. There were no general beds available by Sunday evening. This contrasts with 14 over the previous weekend when there were no Covid-19 positive patients. There was one available ICU bed at the hospital by 8 pm on Sunday night.

Portlaoise is part of the Dubin Midland Hospital Group which includes Tullamore, Naas, St James's and Tallaght in Dublin. All have Covid-19 patients.

The report shows that there were 17 confirmed cases at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. The Offaly hospital had one suspect cases. Staff were treating four critically ill Covid-19 patients going into Monday. ICU had one patient who is suspected of having the virus.

There were just five general beds and one ICU bed available at the Offaly hospital on Sunday night.

Offaly has the highest incidence of the virus in Ireland at present.

Naas General Hospital had 14 people who were sick with the virus. There were thirteen suspected cases but noboyd was critically ill in ICU.

The Kildare hospital had six general care beds but no ICU bed was available on Sunday.

Kildare has the fourth-highest incidence of the virus in Ireland according to NPHET

Tallaght and St James's hospitals are in the same group.

There were 21 confirmed and five suspected cases at Tallaght on Sunday night. The Dublin hospital had 22 general beds and four ICU beds available. There were four critically ill Covid patients in ICU.

St James's had 35 confirmed and 73 suspected cases by 8 pm March 14. It had 111 general beds and six ICU beds available going into Monday. There were 17 confirmed in its ICU.

Nationally, there were 355 people in hospitals by 8 pm on Sunday night March 14. There were 163 suspected in hospitals with 17 people admitted with the virus in the previous 24 hours.

There were 95 critically ill people in hospitals on Saturday. Of these, nine were suspected cases. Of the total, 62 were ventilated (57 confirmed, 5 suspected).

There were no Covid-19 related ICU deaths on March 14.