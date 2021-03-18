Nearly a kilometre of leaking Laois water mains have to be replaced in Electric Picnic town

Work is set to begin in Stradbally to upgrade nearly a kilometre of leaking water mains.

Irish Water says that it is working with Laois County Council is carrying out "essential" watermain improvement works on Church Avenue, Stradbally, Co Laois in order to safeguard the water supply and increase water pressure to homes and businesses in the area.

"The works involve the provision of new service connections for customers directly affected by the replacement of 850 metres of old leaking watermains. The installation of the new watermain is being delivered by Ward and Burke Construction limited on behalf of Irish Water.

"Works are planned to start next week, Monday, March 22 and are expected to be completed within five weeks. Areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise impact on customers. Traffic management will be in place to facilitate the safe delivery of the works, while local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times," said a statment.

Irish Water said it self and Laois County Council will make every effort to maintain normal supply to all properties throughout the works however some short-term water shut offs may be necessary and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice prior to any planned water shut offs.

Speaking about the works, Joe Carroll, Irish Water said: “We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and working in partnership with Laois County Council we will make every effort to minimise any disruption that these necessary works may cause. The delivery of these essential works will help to safeguard the water supply to homes and businesses in Stradbally and surrounding areas ensuring a safer mores sustainable water supply,” he said.

Irish Water said it is working at this time, with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.

Irish Water added that it is working proactively with our delivery partners and as part of a multi-agency working group to ensure that our construction works are carried out in a controlled and safe manner, in keeping with Government and HSE guidelines to protect workers, their families and the broader community.

Irish Water and Laois County Council said they regret any inconvenience caused. It advises taht the customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water- supply/supply-and-service- update/