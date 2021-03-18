Boost for school in Portlaoise Parish as new classroom gets funding green light

Money is on its way to Laois for a new classroom and special education teacher room as part of another expansion of facilities at The Heath National School, according to Seán Fleming TD.

The Minister of State in the Department of Finance confirm that his colleague Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, had cleared the way for additional funding for Portlaoise Parish school.

"This funding is approved under the Additional Accommodation Scheme 2021. The works that can now proceed as a result of this announcement includes the provision of a new 80 square metre classroom plus en suite toilets. Also included in this project is a Special Education Teacher room which is also very much a priority for the school," said Dep Fleming.

The Fianna Fáil TD said he looks forward to the school putting arrangements in place to ensure these facilities are made available as soon as possible.

"I compliment the Board of Management, Principal and all involved in this very busy school for their work on behalf of their pupils. These new works will further enhance the education facilities available in The Heath NS" he said.

A new extension was officially opened at the school in 2016.