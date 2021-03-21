Shutting Laois banks a 'disastrous mistake'

Closing banks in Mountrath, Durrow and Rathdowney is a 'disastrous disgrace' according to a Laois Councillor.

Cllr James Kelly commented on the closure of Bank of Ireland branches in the Laois towns next September.

“It is a disastrous decision for the towns,” said the Independent representative at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

Bank of Ireland is set to close the three branches in September. It says Post Offices will provide retail services to customers also. The chain is retaining four branches in Laois - Portlaoise, Portarlington, Mountmellick and Abbeyleix.