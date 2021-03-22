Covid-19 number at Portlaoise hospital doubles since St Patrick's Day

The number of people with Covid-19 at Portlaoise hospital has doubled in the past week with most of the new cases presenting since St Patrick's Day.

From having no patients over the first weekend in March, Frontline staff now have 10 people who require inpatient care having contracted the coronavirus. The number in the hospital has also doubled in a week according to the latest HSE figures.

The HSE’s Covid-19 Daily Operations Updates show that the number of Covid-19 patients in the Laois hospital by 8 pm on Sunday, March 21 had risen to ten from five on Sunday, March 14. There were no critically ill patients in the hospital's ICU by 8pm this Sunday. The hospital had no suspect case at the end of the weekend.

Case numbers have doubled since St Patricks Day when there were five patients with Covid-19 in the hospital.

The bed situation has not improved. There were no general beds available by Sunday evening. There was one available ICU bed at the hospital by 8 pm. This is the same situation faced by staff the previous weekend.

The incidence in Laois of Covid-19 has increased in the past week to 85 per 100,000 population.

Portlaoise is part of the Dubin Midland Hospital Group which includes Tullamore, Naas, St James's and Tallaght in Dublin. All have Covid-19 patients.

The report shows that there were 19 confirmed cases at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. The Offaly hospital had no suspect cases. Staff were treating two critically ill Covid-19 patients going into Monday, March 22.

There were just 11 general beds and one ICU bed available at the Offaly hospital on Sunday night.

Offaly continues to have the highest incidence of the virus in Ireland at present.

Naas General Hospital had 10 people who were sick with the virus. There were no suspected cases but nobody was critically ill in ICU.

The Kildare hospital had 12 general care beds but no ICU bed was available on Sunday.

Kildare continues to have the fourth-highest incidence of the virus in Ireland according to NPHET

Tallaght and St James's hospitals are in the same group.

There were 26 confirmed and six suspected cases at Tallaght on Sunday night. The Dublin hospital had one general beds and two ICU beds available. There were four critically ill Covid patients in ICU.

St James's had 39 confirmed and 32 suspected cases by 8 pm March 23. It had 95 general beds and three ICU beds available going into Monday. There were 17 confirmed or suspected cases in its ICU.

Nationally, there were 366 people in hospitals by 8 pm on Sunday night March 21 this is an increase of 10 in the past week. There were 104 suspected in hospitals with 19 people admitted with the virus in the previous 24 hours.

There were 81 critically ill people in hospitals on Sunday down from 95 on March 14. Of these, one is a suspected cases. Of the total, 48 were ventilated this is down from 62 the previous week.

There was one Covid-19 related ICU death on March 21.