Prison service set to spend thousands of euro for jail gardening workshops in Portlaoise and elsewhere

The Irish Prison Services estimates that it could be willing to spend €35,000 for flowers and other bedding plans for prisoner workshops at jails in Portlaoise and other parts of Ireland.

The Irish Prison Service (IPS) is considering going to tender for the supply and delivery of a variety of high quality annual and perennial bedding plant plugs.

The IPS has started a market sounding exercise is to identify suitable suppliers who would be interested in such a tender process.

"The bedding plant plugs will be ordered in advance of the planting seasons: spring, summer, autumn and winter so they are grown to order. The plugs must be delivered in refrigerated delivery trucks so as to preserve the high quality. They should be supplied in ejector trays. The estimated spend on these bedding plant plugs is €35,000," said the public notice.

The potential supplier must be in a position to deliver to the 'prisoner horticultural workshop areas' at prisons.

The IPS says it is trying to get a clear understanding of the availability of these products in the Irish market and the capacity of suppliers to deliver them to jails in refrigerated trucks.