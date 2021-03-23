Two person race to fill Tom Mulhall's Fine Gael seat on Laois County County Council

Ballot papers will be issued to local Fine Gael party members in the coming days in the contest to replace Tom Mullhall on Laois County Council

This follows a co-option party convention for the Graiguecullen-Portarlington Local Electoral Area which was held over zoom on Monday evening.

The two contenders to fill the seat are Vivienne Phelan from Stradbally and PJ Kelly from Belgrove, Ballybrittas.

Mr Kelly was proposed by Tom Mulhall who joined the convention via zoom. Mr Mulhall retired as Councillor earlier this year, as a result of poor health.

Mr Kelly has served as Director of Elections for Mr Mulhall in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

Vivienne Phelan was nominated by Niamh Bakker from Young Fine Gael. A veterinary surgeon, Ms Phelan contested the local elections in 2019

Both candidates addressed the convention.

It's understood the ballot papers are due to be returned by April 10 with the count subsequently taking place on Fine Gael headquarters on April 11.

The successful candidate will be officially co-opted to Laois County Council at the council's monthly meeting on Monday, April 26.