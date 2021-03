UPDATE: There is good news in Laois today for some valuable missing sheep.

Laois Gardai had put out a call seeking the public's help in tracking down pedigree sheep that were thought to have been stolen during St Patrick's week

"Clonaslee Gardai are investigating the theft of seven pedigree Charollais rams from a field off the Brittas Road in Clonaslee between last Wednesday and Friday, March 17 to 19.

"If you have any information that may assist us or know of there whereabouts please contact us," said the appeal.

Today they have reported that the sheep were found wandering.

"Our post must have have had RAMifications as they have been found having went for a wee ramble. Thanks again everyone."