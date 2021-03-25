Laois sports club forced to take action over security

A Laois Offaly rugby club has been forced to implemented new security measures due to anti-social behaviour.

The Portarlington Rugby Club has notified members and the public about the problems faced and action to be taken.

"Unfortunately, some antisocial behaviour and larger gatherings have been reported in the club grounds recently. This is disappointing considering the efforts of our volunteers to make our facilities available as a safe outlet for so many during the latest lockdown.

"As a result, we will now be closing our gates each night and opening each morning until a more sustainable solution can be applied. Twentyfour hour security cameras will also be installed to keep an eye on activity around the clubhouse," said the club.